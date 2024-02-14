'We expect people to behave': Chief Judge talks courtroom safety after recent violent events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shocking video newly obtained by Channel 13 shows the moments an inmate suddenly throws punches at another inmate during a hearing earlier this month.

The scene unfolded on Feb. 1 in District Court Judge Bita Yeager's courtroom.

A court spokesperson tells Channel 13 the perpetrator is 18-year-old Dustin Langham, who had a hearing earlier that day on a guilty plea agreement on a battery charge.

Court documents reveal Langham also plead guilty to a battery charge in 2023 and is currently serving time in prison.

The incident comes less than a month after a man leaped over a bench, striking a judge in the same courthouse.

Court footage shows Clark County judge being attacked

Metro Police identified the man as 33-year-old Deobra Redden, who was seen launching himself at Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

Chief Justice Jerry Weise said because of the type of people entering the courtroom, it's not always the safest place.

"It can be a dangerous place because we have inmates here and they can be upset at how rulings go," Weise said. "We expect people to behave."

