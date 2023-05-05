Watch Now
Valley high school put on lockdown due to unsubstantiated threat

Posted at 1:35 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 16:46:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A valley high school was under a soft lockdown on Friday due to a rumored threat.

According to the Clark County School District, this happened at West Career and Technical Academy.

School principal, Amy Dockter-Rozar, sent a letter to families that said the threat was not substantiated and that all students are safe.

She added that police were investigating on campus out of "an abundance of caution."

The CCSD Police Department said they had received multiple SafeVoice messages regarding a threat to an unnamed school but that it was a hoax that was spread on social media.

CCSD police are reminding students and parents that they can make report any percevied threat through the SafeVoice reporting system or by calling 1-833-216-7233.

The district said this is not just a valley issue but that school districts are receiving unsubstantiated threats across the country.

