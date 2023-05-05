Clark County School District addresses 'unsubstantiated threats' on social media

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District has released a statement addressing "unsubstantiated threats" received on social media on Friday morning.

According to the release, the threats received have been "vague" and usually are "created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning."

School administrators say the threats are being taken "seriously," as it has become a "persistent issue" in school districts across the nation.

The district is also asking parents to monitor their children's social media accounts and consumption, and "engage in conversations about proper behavior and expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct."

Read the full statement from CCSD below:

The Clark County School District (CCSD) is aware of some social media trends and rumors that can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community. Please know that there are currently vague threats being experienced by many school districts across the nation.CCSD administration and CCSD Police take these threats seriously which are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning. One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment for all of our students and staff. We ask that parents monitor their children’s social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Also, please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school. Threats are not joking matters. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately.



Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.