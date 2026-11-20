LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 16-year-old honor-roll student and JROTC cadet is facing a long and uncertain recovery after his mother says he was shot while walking home in east Las Vegas.

Latoya Cook says her son, Prince Jachin, had gone to a park and then to Foot Locker on Sunday, Nov. 15, using some of the money he received for his recent birthday.

Around 7:20 p.m., Cook says Prince was walking home near 27th Street and Searles Avenue, carrying his shopping bags, when he encountered two men walking in the opposite direction.

Cook says her son told her the men asked him, “Where are you from?” Prince responded that he did not bang, she said.

WATCH | Valley High School honor student faces long recovery after being shot while walking home

Las Vegas Valley HS honor student faces long recovery after being shot while walking home, mother says

According to Cook, one of the men then fired a shot into the air. Prince initially thought the sound was a firecracker, she said, but when he realized it was gunfire, he began running toward home.

“He was a minute or two minutes from the house,” Cook said. “He made it around that corner, maybe about to the second condo, and he fell.”

Cook says a bullet struck Prince in the back near his femur, damaging a major nerve in his right leg. Doctors removed the bullet, she said, but the family has been told there is no guarantee Prince will be able to walk again without assistance.

“They said he has a long road to recovery,” Cook said. “They can’t guarantee that he will walk.”

For his mother, the shooting is particularly painful because she says her son was doing everything she had taught him to do.

Prince is an honor-roll student at Valley High School, plays baseball and is a JROTC cadet, according to Cook. She describes him as disciplined, respectful and determined to succeed.

“You look at your child and they’re doing good, you feel good,” Cook said. “But when you know that you taught them correctly, and they listen, and then they still end up in the same situation as if they were disobedient, it’s hurtful.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

As Prince begins what his family expects to be a difficult recovery, Cook says she is holding onto hope that her son will regain enough mobility to reach an important milestone: graduating from high school and walking across the stage.

The shooting has also left Cook with a message for other parents.

“We all know that death and things happen, but when they hit at your door, you’re lost, you’re devastated,” she said. “Go hug your kids.”

For now, Cook says her family is focused on Prince’s recovery while hoping someone with information about the shooting will come forward and help investigators find answers.