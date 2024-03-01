Valley firefighters getting ready to train at High Roller on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a firefighter?

On Monday, members of the Clark County Fire Department will be high in the sky at The LINQ's High Roller Observation Wheel as they perform high-angle rescue training.

Personnel from the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will also participate in the exercise, which is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4.

"The High Roller is a very unique setting," Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck previously told Channel 13. "This training gives our firefighters an opportunity to practice complex, high-angle rescues and to refine the safety measures we have in place in the event that a rescue needs to be accomplished. These skills can be utilized and adapted to rescue incidents that could occur anywhere in our community."

The High Roller is the world's highest observation wheel and you might see firefighters going up to 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip.

This training usually takes place once or twice a year.