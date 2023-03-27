Firefighters getting ready to practice rescues at the High Roller

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you see emergency crews at The High Roller on Wednesday, it's all part of the plan.

The Clark County Fire Department's heavy rescue team will be practicing rescue scenarios from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Linq hosts these sessions periodically for firefighters to test their technical rescue skills and safety measures.

"The High Roller is a very unique setting," Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said. "This training gives our firefighters an opportunity to practice complex, high-angle rescues and to refine the safety measures we have in place in the event that a rescue needs to be accomplished. These skills can be utilized and adapted to rescue incidents that could occur anywhere in our community.

Firefighters will be going as high as 550 feet in these exercises. Below, you can see video of a training event last year.