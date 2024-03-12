Valley families sift through the rubble after weekend fires, one apartment suffered fires in the past

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than a dozen people living here at the Accent on Rainbow Apartments are now without a home, after a weekend fire. This is not the only time fires have displaced residents here.

"Yeah, I lost everything, I lost all the mattresses, I lost the television," said resident at Accent on Rainbow Apartment who did not want to be named.

Charred furniture and destroyed apartment units are what's left after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

"When we hear people screaming saying fire, fire help, that's when obviously like alarms are up, so when I kind of peaked out of the window, all I could see was smoke," said three-year Accent on Rainbow Apartment resident Erin Bradley.

"We could just see that entire building just up in flames," said Bradley.

Bradley lives in the building next to where the fire happened.

"It was way scary, like I said it was too close for comfort," said Bradley.

The fire damaged six units displacing 15 adults and two kids. Two people were taken to the hospital and one dog died. Residents say the fire impacted many others too.

That fire happened the same day as two others burned through another apartment complex and a home. Officials say the fires displaced 43 people in total.

This isn't the first time that the apartment complex has dealt with fires though. Here at Channel 13, we reported a 2021 fire, along several other fires in 2016, 2017 and 2018 when it used to be known as Cornerstone Crossing Apartments.

Bradley says knowing past disasters happened at her apartment complex is concerning.

"I can just only hope that it gets better since this is the place that I live, this is my home," said Bradley.

The cause of the three separate fires Saturday are all still under investigation, meanwhile, the displaced families are sifting through the rubble and searching for their next home.

American Red Cross Volunteers are working to find temporary and long-term housing for everyone displaced from the weekend fires.