VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System holding annual job fair in March

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are looking for career opportunities, mark your calendars in March for the annual VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System employment fair.
When: Wednesday, March 26, 2025 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.
Where: VA Medical Center - Auditorium, 6900 North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, Nevada 89086
Event organizers said a wide variety of employers will be at the fair from both the private and public sectors.
Job seekers have the opportunity to meet employers such as:
- Veterans Health Administration
- National Parks Service
- Bureau of Land Management
- Clark County
- State of Nevada
- Stations Casinos
- North Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
- Regional Transit Corporation
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- Circa Casino & Resort
- And many others.
In 2024, event organizers said more than 250 veterans went to the event, and dozens of them had interviews and job offers on-site. The event is open to the public and appointments are not needed.
Organizers encourage veteran job seekers to come with their resume and wear business casual clothing.