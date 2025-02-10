Watch Now
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System holding annual job fair in March

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are looking for career opportunities, mark your calendars in March for the annual VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System employment fair.

When: Wednesday, March 26, 2025 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.
Where: VA Medical Center - Auditorium, 6900 North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, Nevada 89086

Event organizers said a wide variety of employers will be at the fair from both the private and public sectors.

Job seekers have the opportunity to meet employers such as:

  • Veterans Health Administration
  • National Parks Service
  • Bureau of Land Management
  • Clark County
  • State of Nevada
  • Stations Casinos
  • North Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
  • Regional Transit Corporation
  • Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
  • Circa Casino & Resort
  • And many others.

In 2024, event organizers said more than 250 veterans went to the event, and dozens of them had interviews and job offers on-site. The event is open to the public and appointments are not needed.

Organizers encourage veteran job seekers to come with their resume and wear business casual clothing.

VA Spring Employment Fair 2025

