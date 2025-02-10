VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System holding annual job fair in March

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are looking for career opportunities, mark your calendars in March for the annual VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System employment fair.

When: Wednesday, March 26, 2025 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Where: VA Medical Center - Auditorium, 6900 North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, Nevada 89086

Event organizers said a wide variety of employers will be at the fair from both the private and public sectors.

Job seekers have the opportunity to meet employers such as:



Veterans Health Administration

National Parks Service

Bureau of Land Management

Clark County

State of Nevada

Stations Casinos

North Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Regional Transit Corporation

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Circa Casino & Resort

And many others.

In 2024, event organizers said more than 250 veterans went to the event, and dozens of them had interviews and job offers on-site. The event is open to the public and appointments are not needed.

Organizers encourage veteran job seekers to come with their resume and wear business casual clothing.