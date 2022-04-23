Watch
US Sen. Cruz joins Laxalt in Nevada to bash Cortez Masto

Ted Cruz
Greg Nash/AP
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a confirmation hearing for United States Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Ted Cruz
Posted at 9:23 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 00:23:46-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas joined GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt of Nevada in bashing Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto during a campaign rally in suburban Las Vegas.

Laxalt on Friday characterized his bid to unseat Cortez Masto as an effort to flip the evenly split Senate to Republican.

Both men are staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump. Like he did at stops Thursday in northern Nevada, Laxalt criticized Cortez Masto’s stance on coronavirus policies and border security.

On Friday, he and Cruz blamed her for rising gasoline prices.

