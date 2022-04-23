US Sen. Cruz joins Laxalt in Nevada to bash Cortez Masto

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas joined GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt of Nevada in bashing Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto during a campaign rally in suburban Las Vegas.

Laxalt on Friday characterized his bid to unseat Cortez Masto as an effort to flip the evenly split Senate to Republican.

Both men are staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump. Like he did at stops Thursday in northern Nevada, Laxalt criticized Cortez Masto’s stance on coronavirus policies and border security.

On Friday, he and Cruz blamed her for rising gasoline prices.