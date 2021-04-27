Watch
US home prices rose 11.9% in February, fastest since 2014

Prices were up 9.1% in Las Vegas
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A "Sale Pending" sign stands along side a new driveway in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. U.S. home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years in January as the pandemic has fueled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, March 20, rose 11.1% in January from a year earlier. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 27, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose in February at the fastest pace in nearly seven years as strong demand for housing collided with tight supplies of homes on the market.

The February S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.9% from a year earlier, the biggest gain since March 2014.

The index had also surged — 11.1% — in January.

The February gain was about what economists had expected. Prices rose in all 20 cities, led by year-over-year gains of 17.4% in Phoenix, 17% in San Diego and 15.4% in Seattle. Chicago (up 8,6%) and Las Vegas (up 9.1%) registered the smallest gains.

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

