UPDATE: Missing, endangered man last seen Friday found safe

Aug. 6 8:33 a.m. - Officers have located the 39-year-old man, Timothy Chow, who went missing on Aug. 2, 2024. Chow was safely located and is no longer missing.

Previous Report - The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man they believe to be endangered.

Authorities said 39-year-old Timothy Chow was last seen on Friday, Aug. 2, in North Las Vegas by co-workers as he was leaving work. This was in the area of Nellis Air Force Base.

Chow lives in a residence in the 3100 block of Macaroon Way.

Police provided a description of Chow: An Asian male, 5'8", and weighing around 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing last.

Chow was last seen driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with a Florida license plate 519RIU.

Authorities said they believe Chow is at risk of harming himself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.

