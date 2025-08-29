UPDATE: Henderson Police confirm missing 12-year-old has been found safe

UPDATE | 5 a.m.

Henderson police confirmed just before 1 a.m. that 12-year-old Malakai Smith has been found safe.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Henderson Police are asking for community aid in locating Malakai Smith, a missing 12-year-old boy.

He was last seen at 6:40 p.m. near Windmill Parkway and Pecos Road in Henderson, and is "believed to be driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid (NV 6489D7)," according to police.

HPD has provided us with a stock image of the vehicle Malaki is believed to be driving.

If you see Malakai or the vehicle, police advise you not to approach him and instead immediately contact 911.