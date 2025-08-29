Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

UPDATE: Henderson Police confirm missing 12-year-old has been found safe

Posted
and last updated

UPDATE | 5 a.m.

Henderson police confirmed just before 1 a.m. that 12-year-old Malakai Smith has been found safe.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Henderson Police are asking for community aid in locating Malakai Smith, a missing 12-year-old boy.

He was last seen at 6:40 p.m. near Windmill Parkway and Pecos Road in Henderson, and is "believed to be driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid (NV 6489D7)," according to police.

HPD has provided us with a stock image of the vehicle Malaki is believed to be driving.

If you see Malakai or the vehicle, police advise you not to approach him and instead immediately contact 911.

The vehicle Malakai Smith is believed to be driving

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo