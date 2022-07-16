Watch Now
UPDATE: Police locate missing minor in potential need of medical assistance

Las Vegas police are searching for a minor potentially in mental distress and in need of medical attention who went missing on Friday.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 12:41:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating Olivia Townsend, a minor who went missing on Friday, July 15.

In an update on the morning of Saturday, July 16, Metro police say Olivia was found safe and sound on Friday night.

PREVIOUS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for Olivia Townsend who was last seen in the 5100 block of E. Sahara wearing white pajamas with light-colored designs and gray/pink slip-ons on Friday.

LVMPD says Townsend may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Those with information regarding Townsend’s whereabouts are asked to contact LVMPDt at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

