UPDATE: Police find missing Las Vegas woman last seen on East Sahara

UPDATE | Aug. 12 8:30 a.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that Asia Avarado has been found and thanks the public for its help.

ORIGINAL REPORT

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Asia Alvarado was last seen on Sunday, Aug 10, around 12:30 p.m. near the 970 block of East Sahara.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing roughly 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with red and blue on the front, cutoff jean shorts, a pink bandana and a pink lanyard.

Police said she may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.