UPDATE: Missing woman in her 60s found safe in Las Vegas

UPDATE | 8 p.m. May 9, 2026

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared that Josette Spadoni has been found safe.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Police are asking for the public's help after a woman traveled to Las Vegas and went missing.

According to police, Josette Spadoni flew into Las Vegas on Monday and was last seen on Tuesday, near Main Street and West Owens Avenue.

Detectives say Spadoni may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

She is 66 years old, is 5' 8", and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.