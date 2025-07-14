UPDATE: Missing North Las Vegas teen found safe

UPDATE | July 15 10:30 a.m.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is pleased to report that Maddox Bustamante has been safely located.

ORIGINAL REPORT

The North Las Vegas Police Department needs help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old last seen in North Las Vegas.

15-year-old Maddox Bustamante was last seen on Sunday, June 13, at 1:30 p.m. near the area of Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas. He left on foot may be in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Bustamante is a White male with a fair complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet and 10 inches and weighs around 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with light blue writing.

Bustamante does not have a cellphone and has been diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder. There is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information on Bustamante's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

