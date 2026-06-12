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UPDATE: Missing child, family member found safe, says LVMPD

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UPDATE

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the two people have been found safe.

ORIGINAL REPORT

Police are searching for a child who they believe might be lost in downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding five-year-old Zaimah Anderson.

Police said she was last seen Thursday, June 11, around 12:50 p.m. in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street.

Zaimah was last seen wearing a pink-and-white shirt with butterflies and smiley faces, gray leggings, and pink-and-purple light-up shoes. She's described as four feet three inches tall and weighing roughly 48 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair

LVMPD said she might be Zaniyiah James, a family member.

Anyone with information regarding Zaimah and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las
Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at
(702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

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