UPDATE: Missing 64-year-old North Las Vegas man found safe, police say

UPDATE | MARCH 22, 2026 10 A.M.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is pleased to announce that Derrick Weathers has been safely located.

ORIGINAL REPORT

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the community's help to locate Derrick Weathers, a 64-year-old man missing in North Las Vegas.

Weathers was last seen around 8 a.m. on March 20, near the 3800 block of Juanita May Avenue, police said.

NLVPD shared the following description of Weathers with us to assist in the search:



Age: 64

Race: Black

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 230 pounds

"Weathers suffers from dementia, which may impair his ability to care for himself or return home safely. Due to his medical condition, there is concern for his well-being." — NLVPD

If you know of the whereabouts of Derrick Weathers, contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.