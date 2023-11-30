'Up-and-coming area': Southwest Las Vegas growing with new casino, unique living

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Las Vegas has come a long way in the past few years.

With Durango Casino and Resort opening next week along with several new retail locations, people are taking an interest in that corner of the valley.

KTNV's Joe Moeller talked to a few real estate experts about the changes.

Gabrielle Wallace is the area manager for Cushman & Wakefield, the management company. She has seen the change, especially in the UnCommons area, where the apartments are mixed with retail.

Moeller visited a new apartment, Vestra at UnCommons, at Durango and 215. The three new buildings are some of the newest apartment buildings to pop up in the area.

"We are 15 minutes from Summerlin, 15 minutes from Green Valley, and 15 minutes from the Strip," Wallace said.

She says renters are able to find something here that they can't find elsewhere.

"We have got different shopping centers, business parks that are going up all around us," she said. "In my opinion, this is the up-and-coming area."

Mario Vitale is a real estate agent with Platinum Real Estate Professionals. He says people looking for homes are also coming to the area and new additions are bringing new residents and driving up prices.

"All of the people from California that come out here are talking Henderson or Southwest," he said. "Most of the time, Southwest wins. It is cheaper. You can go out there and pick up a property for under half a million dollars that actually comes with land."

He says unique additions like Durango and UnCommons are helping.

"When you get things like that, it makes the community whole," he said. "It makes people want to move her because they don't have to go to the Strip."

Residential real estate isn't the only thing taking off — so is commercial.