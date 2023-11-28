Anticipation builds for opening of Durango in southwest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, contractors hurried in and out of the new Durango Resort & Casino while scores of employees were in training inside.

They are some of the few who have seen the interior of the $780 million property, which will open to the public Dec. 5.

As is always the case in Las Vegas, the anticipation has been building for the brand-new casino.

"I think the expectation is high, both from us and from everyone else," says David Horn, vice president and general manager of the Durango.

The resort is just southeast of where the 215 Beltway connects with Durango Drive, a booming part of Las Vegas with massive construction projects either going up or completed in all directions.

North of the Durango is the Uncommons development, which features residential, retail and commercial office space by Matter Real Estate Group. That development houses close to 1,000 DraftKings employees. Across the 215 is UNLV's Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, a sprawling parcel that could eventually house a movie studio.

Michael Irenze, who lives in the Westmont development near the Durango, says his part of town is a very happening place.

"I like this area a lot," Irenze says. "I'm excited. (Durango) is going to bring a lot of new people to the area."

Durango will have about 200 hotel rooms, along with an over 80,000-square-foot casino floor, and loads of restaurant options. The casino will also have something that most casinos don't — plenty of natural light.

"People will get a beautiful property and one that will have plenty of food options," Horn says. "The last couple of years, this area around Durango has just taken off. We're opening Durango along with a lot of other business that are opening around the area around the same time."

Horn says the Durango had a target of having about 1,400 employees in place and that it's close to that number.

The resort will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, though its parking lot will open at 9 a.m. There will also be a firework display at Durango at around 9 p.m. on opening night.