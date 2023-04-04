Unusual chilly temperatures disrupt Las Vegas resident plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday's chilly weather disrupted many people's plans in the valley.

After a weekend of sunshine, unusually chilly temperatures swept through the valley on Monday and caught many people off guard who were planning on spending their day outside at Sunset Park.

“I went outside of the house and didn’t realize it would be this cold. Usually, it's warm this time of the year in Las Vegas, but it's sweater weather,” said Melinda Alsadka.

The head coach of a local little league baseball team, Jeremy Stans, says he had to cancel practice on Monday because of the cold weather.

“This isn’t basketball weather,” said Stans.

Stans says playing baseball in the cold is extremely difficult. He says it's hard for catchers to squeeze their gloves and pitchers to hit a ball when their hands are cold.

“It's the third day of April, it should be 90 degrees right now."

His players agree.

“I'm freezing,” said a player.

“I want to go home, it's cold outside,” said another player.

Channel 13 Meteorologist, Gina Cancelliere breaks, down why we’re seeing these winter-like conditions in April.

“So there are two different air masses. We had a nice warm air mass over the weekend and behind it was a colder one and now they’re kind of fighting and what causes that is storms. The rain which we had, snow in the mountain, and big wind,” said Cancelliere.

The weather is expected to warm up later this week, temperatures are forecasted to be in the 80s.