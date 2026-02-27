Unsealed gasoline container spills, causing vehicle fire that burned driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident on Sunset Road after Jones Boulevard this evening.

According to the RTC, a vehicle fire has blocked off all eastbound lanes in the area.

Traffic cameras show emergency vehicle presence on the roadways.

We reached out to Metro to learn more about this incident. According to police, gasoline was being transported by an RV driver in an unsealed container, which caught fire after spilling. The driver experienced "significant burns," and was transported, officials said.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.