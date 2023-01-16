Watch Now
Unsafe conditions lead to closure of Red Rock Scenic Loop on Monday

Kevin Janison
Unsafe conditions prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the Scenic Loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jan 16, 2023
(KTNV) — Unsafe conditions prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon on Monday.

The agency didn't specify what conditions specifically led to the closure.

WIND, SHOWERS IN THE FORECAST: 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, January 16, 2023

It was rainy in the Las Vegas valley throughout the morning on Monday, with snow in the forecast for the surrounding mountains.

The National Weather Service's Las Vegas office advised travel would be difficult and potentially dangerous in higher elevations surrounding the Las Vegas valley.

