Unsafe conditions lead to closure of Red Rock Scenic Loop on Monday

(KTNV) — Unsafe conditions prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon on Monday.

The agency didn't specify what conditions specifically led to the closure.

It was rainy in the Las Vegas valley throughout the morning on Monday, with snow in the forecast for the surrounding mountains.

The National Weather Service's Las Vegas office advised travel would be difficult and potentially dangerous in higher elevations surrounding the Las Vegas valley.