'Traveling may be impossible' as winter storm warning extends to Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a winter storm warning that started Sunday afternoon and is set to expire Tuesday late afternoon.

The warning started 12:35 p.m. Sunday and expires around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning comes as officials expect heavy snow in the sheep range area. Snow accumulations can reach 7 to 10 inches. Higher amounts can reach above 9,000 feet according to NWS Las Vegas.

For winds, gusts facing south can reach up to 25 mph.

"Travel can be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said in their alert. "A brief break in precipitation is expected today, before heavy snow picks back up tonight through Monday."