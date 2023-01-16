13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, January 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Rain on Sunday night and early Monday morning means streets are soaked as we start Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Showers are widespread through 8:00 a.m., and scattered rain remains in the forecast the rest of the morning through the afternoon. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning, and daytime highs will be limited to the upper 50s. Southwest breezes will strengthen to 20-30 mph at midday, 25-35 mph this afternoon, 20-30 mph this evening, and 15-25 mph tonight. A Wind Advisory is in place for all of Southern Nevada as a result. There's a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Spring Mountains, the Sheep Range, and Lincoln County as additional snow showers are expected.

Nighttime lows will dip near 40° as southwest winds linger at 10-20 mph. Breezes blow in from the west and northwest at 10-20 mph on Tuesday, with a mostly cloudy sky and daytime highs in the low 50s. There's a small chance (only 10%) that Las Vegas sees a few additional showers tomorrow. Wednesday looks calm and mostly sunny but well below-average with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Another system swings through on Thursday, delivering a 30% chance of valley rain showers and snow showers may reach as low as 3,500 feet, which means flakes flying on the west and south sides of the Las Vegas valley in parts of Summerlin and Anthem. Mid 30s at daybreak will only climb to the upper 40s, which is more than 10° colder than usual for this time of January.

Friday through the weekend is still chilly, in the upper 40s and low 50s each afternoon, and also be a bit breezy, with north winds at 10-20 mph. Nighttime lows will be in the low and mid 30s during this stretch.