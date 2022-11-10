Unpredictable votes of two demographics could sway the results of the midterm election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local political analysts say the youth and Latino voting block are defying expectations by skipping the party line and being a part of an unpredictable vote that could sway the results of our future elections.

In recent elections, these two demographics have been hard to pinpoint politically but in this midterm election, their uncertain vote could sway the results.

Eric Daniels, the Nevada Director of Next Gen America says our youth vote has become unpredictable.

"We have defied so many expectations," said Daniels.

He says they are a powerful demographic with the potential to have a significant impact on the results of our elections.

"We've seen so far that young voters have preferred progressive candidates by an over 30-point margin," said Daniels.

He says both republicans and democrats rely heavily on our youth, but this demographic is no longer party-committed and could swing either way.

But it's not the only one, Sondra Cosgrove, History Professor at UNLV says both youth and Latino voters have expressed frustration and shifted their political party commitments in recent elections.

"They do a lot for the parties and then the parties don't really return back what was invested into the party," said Cosgrove.

Democrats have long relied on the support of Latinos to fuel their election victories, but the President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Peter Guzman says that may be a thing of the past.

"They should have to earn that vote and that's where the real power comes,” Guzman said.