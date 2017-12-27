Unprecedented level of security for New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - New Year's Eve in Las Vegas is known as "America's Party" and this year the city is stepping up safety precautions with the help of the federal government.
At the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department press briefing, Sheriff Joe Lombardo described how this year's security measures have increased because of the "SEAR 1" designation. SEAR stands for Special Event Assessment Rating. The SEAR 1 status is given to the events with the highest national significance, attendance and economic impact. Last year's event was SEAR 2.
What's different this year?
Spotter teams in downtown and the Strip will include snipers.
More quick response teams for critical incidents
Federal intelligence personnel to provide support
More medics and medical supplies
More K9s to secure key areas
2 additional mobile command posts
Over 300 national guard and over 1,500 police officers will be working to keep Las Vegas safe for the 3-day period before, during and after New Year's Eve. But police still need the public's help to help identify potential dangers. "Nothing is too small to say something," Lombardo added.
"Never will it be as safe as it will be this year," said Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak.
800 bollards have been installed along the Strip, with plans to add 7,500 more in 2018. That's in addition to 4,200 barricades that will be in place on New Year's Eve.
Neighborhood fireworks are illegal but prepare your pets.
Unlike the 4th of July holiday, all fireworks including those labeled as "safe and sane" are prohibited. But just in case someone in your neighborhood doesn't follow the rules, be aware of your pet's safety. Keep your pets indoors and in a space where they won't cause damage if they get spooked.
On New Year's Eve night, pet owners are suggested to take precautions for pets the same way as 4th of July. Fireworks are illegal during the holiday period, you should be prepared in case someone doesn't follow the law.