UNLV students reflect on campus safety during homecoming celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While students, alumni and staff gathered at the UNLV to celebrate homecoming, many students said the festivities have also prompted conversations about campus safety and personal well-being.

Some students told Channel 13 that recent national discussions surrounding sexual violence have influenced how they view campus life and the extracurricular activities they choose to participate in.

“Definitely not really because of everything that's happening and it hasn't really, like, sparked my interest,” said UNLV student Sadie Albert when asked whether she was interested in joining certain campus activities.

The comments come as the case involving seven former Cornell fraternity members accused of sexually assaulting a former student has renewed national debate about campus safety, consent and accountability. The criminal investigation in that case has since been reopened.

Advocates said these conversations are important on every campus, regardless of where a particular case occurs.

“It could be the smoothest talker, it could be quiet. It's not always loud and in your face. It happens. It could be quiet, it could happen in the shadows,” Kim Small, CEO of Signs of HOPE, said.

Signs of HOPE is a Southern Nevada organization that provides prevention education focused on consent, healthy relationships and awareness surrounding sexual violence.

Small said consent must remain an ongoing conversation between individuals.

“If there is a question of consent, it needs to be questioned and asked from start to finish," Small said. "May I do this? Can I do this? There has to be consent given at every stage."

In addition to prevention education, Signs of HOPE offers crisis advocacy, counseling services and support resources for survivors throughout the year. The organization said confidential support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Students interviewed during homecoming week said they want campus events to remain welcoming and enjoyable while also ensuring safety remains a priority.

As celebrations continue, students and advocates alike said creating a safe environment for everyone must remain part of the conversation on campus.