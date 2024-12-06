UNLV senior reflects on resilience and friendship ahead of graduation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Natalie Matarazzo, her last day of class represents more than the end of her college journey—it’s the culmination of a four-year chapter defined by resilience and growth after a life-altering accident.

“This is my last day of higher education,” Matarazzo said with a laugh as she got out of her car onto the UNLV campus.

Reflecting on her journey, Matarazzo described her life in two phases: before and after the car accident that changed everything.

“With certain things, like being injured, I have a before life, and now I have an after life,” she said.

Matarazzo’s “after life” has been filled with challenges and triumphs. One of the most poignant moments came last December when she found herself in the middle of chaos.

A gunman opened fire on UNLV’s campus, and Matarazzo, seated in front of Beam Hall, was frozen with fear.

Then, a strangerstepped in.

“She said, ‘Don’t worry, just take your hands off, just trust me,’” Matarazzo recalled.

Good Samaritan pushed paralyzed woman home during UNLV shooting. Now, she's asking for help to find her.

That stranger, Titi Lee, became a lifelong friend. Despite living on opposite sides of the country—Titi now resides in Florida—their bond remains unbreakable.

“She’s forever going to be in my heart,” Titi said during a Zoom call. “I’m always going to hope and pray for the best for her and her family.”

As Matarazzo prepares for graduation, she reflects on the strength she’s gained through her experiences.

“I don’t want to close the chapter on it,” she said. “I don’t want to forget the emotions that I felt because I feel like those have made me a stronger person and helped me learn about the world around me a bit more.”

While finals and the future loom, Matarazzo is ready to embrace what’s next.

“I’m excited to get it done, but I’m nervous to see what’s next,” she admitted.

