UNLV reports Canvas back online after widespread cyberattack

LALS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning that Canvas services are slowly being restored to students in the Las Vegas Valley.

An alert posted on the University of Nevada Las Vegas website notes that as of Friday morning, access to WebCampus (Canvas) has been restored, and that system operations have resumed.

This comes after the hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the breach at Canvas on Thursday.

Instructure, the company behind Canvas, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment or questions about whether the system was taken down as a precaution or because the hackers knocked it offline.

The message from UNLV went on to say that faculty are encouraged to provide flexibility for students, and it is recommended to download any essential WebCampus materials needed for the remainder of the UNLV semester.

We've reached out to the Clark County School District, which was also impacted by the Canvas outage, to learn if their service has been restored as well.