UNLV medical students to partner with dermatologists to provide free skin cancer screenings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas summer brings intense heat — and with it, plenty of sun exposure, which can be harmful for your skin.

That's why UNLV medical students Emily Ames and Maggie Sanders are partnering with Thomas Dermatology to provide free skin cancer screenings on August 11, organizers shared.

Why should I get screened?

“Anyone who has skin can get skin cancer, and with the amount of sunshine we have in the Las Vegas region, we have a little higher risk of developing skin cancer if we’re not extra vigilant with sunscreen or other preventive measures. This year we wanted to take things a step further and help people who may not have access to skin cancer screening to get a free skin check.” — Emily Ames, UNLV medical student

Organizers said that the screenings "can help to spot abnormal growths and cancerous lesions early when they're easier to treat,"

What are the event details?

The event will take place at the Durango Hills YMCA, located at 3521 North Durango Drive, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 11.

Organizers shared that they will be able to provide services to roughly 200 people on a first come, first serve basis.

Loose-fitting clothing is advised to help doctors check skin easier, according to organizers.

How can I prevent skin cancer?

Aside from wearing sunscreen (SPF 30 or greater), the Nevada Cancer Coalition advises wearing wide-brimmed hats, UV-protective sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing like long sleeves and pants.

Shielding yourself from the sun during peak sun hours, which the Nevada Cancer Coalition outlines as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is also advised, as well as avoiding tanning beds.

Lastly, they advise performing skin checks for "moles or lesions that have changed color, increased in size, or become itchy or oozing."

For more information on staying safe in the sun, visit SunSmartNevada.org.