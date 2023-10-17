Watch Now
United Way of Southern Nevada holding 16th annual Women United Suit Drive

Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 15:17:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — United Way of Southern Nevada is once again to help women suit up for success.

The non-profit organization is hosting its 16th annual Women United Suit Drive. That's scheduled to run from Oct. 16 through Nov. 3.

"In each passing year, we've not only collected suits but also woven threads of empowerment and confident into the lives of countless women, proving that small acts of kindness can create a ripple of positive change," said Christal Allen-Harrahill, Women United Executive Chair.

Donors can drop off gently used business suits, dresses, hospital scrubs, shoes and accessories to various locations across the valley, which you can see listed below.

  • United Way of Southern Nevada
    5830 West Flamingo Road
    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 0.m.
    Drive-thru drop off available on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3
  • Inspired Closets
    6445 West Sunset Road, Suite #160
    Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Centennial Hills Library
    6711 North Buffalo Drive
    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sahara West Library
    9600 West Sahara Avenue
    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunrise Library
    5400 Harris Avenue
    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Clark County Library
    1401 East Flamingo Road
    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Spring Valley Library
    4820 South Jones Boulevard
    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Windmill Library
    7060 West Windmill Lane
    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • West Las Vegas Library
    951 West Lake Mead Boulevard
    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Volunteers can also meet to sort suits and meet the Women United members at the Sip & Sort event, which is scheduled on Nov. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. or during drive-thru collection days on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at United Way of Southern Nevada, which is located at 5830 West Flamingo Road.
On Nov. 9, guests are also invited to attend the Women United Suit Drive Luncheon at Via Brasil Steakhouse and hear from female leaders in the community including Latoya Holma, Chief Development Officer for The Public Education Foundation, Kat Klehm, Executive Director of the Lincoln Dynamic Foundation, Cindy Trussel, the CEO of Lighthouse Charities, and Janet Quintero, the Vice President of External Affairs for UWSN.

Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased here.

