Unique burn treatment helps Logandale girl recover nearly scar free at Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A young Logandale girl badly burned in a backyard accident is now living nearly scar free.

After her accident she was flown to UMC in Las Vegas, one of the only hospitals in the region that treats burn patients with something called "Recell"

The treatment uses a patient's own skin to create spray-on cells which speeds up recovery and helps with scarring.

We got to see first hand the difference this treatment made in her life.

Dr. Syed Saquib is a burn surgeon and the medical director for UMC's burn center. He tells us about treating Astyn Levy in April of 2022.

He used a newer burn treatment that uses Astyn's own skin cells to help her heal faster.

"You have a superficial layer of skin, you put it in a device and the device has multiple enzymes, you put it in a syringe and spray it back on the patient.

Astyn's skin was used from her leg and sprayed onto her body. In her case it helped her get out of the hospital quicker and helped minimize scarring.

Channel 13 talked with Astyn about the accident on Tuesday, detailing how a typical backyard BBQ turned into a nightmare. "I really like sharing my story because it gives people hope."

"My dad had turned on the grill to grill some chicken I think...once he turned it on it blew him back and I was pinned between two pillars," the girl said.

She was burned all over her body and flown to UMC.

"Doctor Saquib came out to to talk to us, it was down right scary...I was just happy she was alive, but as you can see—absolutely no scars," Astyn's mother, Britney Levy told us.

Most of her burns were second degree, and some third degree on her body and face.

With Recell, Dr. Saquib says Astyn was able to be discharged less than two weeks after being admitted to the hospital. He tells us without the technology, her burns would have landed her a stay in the hospital longer than a month.

"She was discharged from the hospital 12 days after being admitted which is huge considering the magnitude of her burns," Dr. Saquib said.

It is a unique process that is proving to be effective, Dr. Saquib says between the burn team and pediatric ICU they helped Astyn heal as fast as possible with the latest tool...soon it could be used more.

The company behind Recell, Avita Medical, recently announced FDA approval for Recell for treatment of Full-Thickness Skin Defects.