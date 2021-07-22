Watch
Union calls court ruling a win against Vegas casino company

JAE C. HONG/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2006 file photo, the Red Rock Resort is seen in the Summerlin section of Las Vegas. A casino workers' union on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, hailed as "rare and extraordinary" a federal judge's ruling in a years-long fight to unionize about 1,350 employees at a Las Vegas-based casino company that it accuses of refusing to negotiate in good faith. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
AP F NV USA Station Casinos Acquisition
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A casino workers' union is hailing a federal court ruling in a yearslong fight to unionize about 1,350 employees at a Las Vegas-based casino company that it accuses of refusing to negotiate in good faith.

An order issued Tuesday directs Station Casinos to recognize the Culinary and Bartenders unions at Red Rock Casino.

It also orders the company to begin contract talks while a National Labor Relations Board lawsuit is decided.

The company says it firmly and respectfully disagrees with the ruling. Officials say the company is being punished for treating employees too well.

The judge directed the order about unfair labor practices to be read aloud in English and Spanish to every employee.

