DETR website temporarily offline for system upgrade

Posted at 2:18 PM, May 27, 2021
The Unemployment Insurance (UI) website will be offline Thursday (today) starting at 3 p.m. for a system upgrade, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced today.

The duration of the upgrade could be up to eight (8) hours, during which claimants will not have access to their claimant portal.

This system upgrade will not impact the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system (EmployNV.gov), DETR (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites.

During this time claimants are encouraged to contact the call centers to file their weekly claim by phone. Northern (775) 684-0350; Southern (702) 486-0350; Rural areas and Out-of-State (888) 890-8211.

