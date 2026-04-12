UMC's spring family festival aims to prevent summer injuries with free safety resources

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of families received vital health and safety resources at UMC's Spring Family Wellness & Safety Festival.

This family-friendly event took place at UMC's main parking lot. Families were able to enjoy fun activities like face painting, balloon animals, and photos with their favorite characters.

Families also received complimentary health and safety resources, including dental and vision screenings, booster seats, helmets, life jackets, and gun locks.

Organizers say preventing tragic injuries ahead of the busy summer holiday is the goal of this event.

"We are UMC Hospital, and unfortunately, we do see the sickest of the sick, and those injuries are really bad," said Amy Runge, clinical manager of the Health Living Institute at UMC, "so if we can take this opportunity and perhaps prevent one accident from happening, giving parents the tools they need so that they stay out of our hospital, we've done our work today,"

The Healthy Living Institute at UMC is proud to offer complimentary educational opportunities for families year-round, including classes on life-saving first aid and car seat safety.

For more information, visit UCMSN.com/Events.