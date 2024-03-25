UMC Hospital's pediatric patients become Vegas Golden Knights for a day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights welcomed 10 new players to the roster Monday, but their contracts are only valid for 24 hours. These new team members aren't typical hockey players; they are former pediatric patients from University Medical Center. As part of UMC Hospital's "Player for a Day" event, these young ones received special contracts, custom jerseys and more.

The new players, aged 6 to 16, hit the ice at City National Arena where the Knights practice. One of the players, 16-year-old Robbie Seaman from St. George, was involved in an off-roading crash in January that resulted in the amputation of his arm. For Robbie, this event marked his first outing after months of recovery.

"It's just like…thrilling," Robbie said. "When you are sitting at home and you have nothing to do, it just kind of brings you down and stuff, but when you can get out of the house and talk to people, it's the best feeling in the world. I couldn't get out of the house for almost two months."

Robbie and the other players had the opportunity to practice their hockey skills, warming up before putting their "icing" strategies to the test, all while wearing their custom jerseys. Brandon Hunt, whose 6-year-old son is on the team, expressed his excitement.

"A lot of fun, a lot of experience, meet new people, new everything," he said. "We've never been to a hockey stadium, so this our first time."

Even though their time as Golden Knights is limited, these honorary members won't forget this experience anytime soon.

"It's been amazing," Robbie said.