Ukrainian locals react to heated exchange between President Trump and Ukraine's Zelenskyy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tensions came to a head during a visit to the White House when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance engaged in a heated conversation.

Zelenskyy was in Washington D.C. to sign a mineral deal. The deal would give the U.S. access to minerals in Ukraine in exchange for money invested in Ukraine in their war with Russia. Zelenskyy also wants security guarantees in the deal.

While in the Oval Office, the meeting quickly escalated as President Trump told Zelenskyy he was in no position to tell the U.S. how they should feel.

"Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel. I'm not telling you...because you're in no position to dictate that," said Trump.

Shortly after that exchange, the signing of the deal was cancelled as the Ukrainian leader left the White House abruptly.

Hours later, he appeared in an interview where he said he hopes a deal could still be worked out. This past Sunday marked three years since the war started.

A group of Ukrainian Americans living in Las Vegas rallied to spread awareness this past weekend.

I talked to a local attorney Vladomir Goutsaliouk on Friday. He's from Ukraine and still has family there.

"I just hope that all these emotions will be put aside and that both sides, the United States and Ukraine will look at the situation, as unfortunate as it was, there will be another meeting sometime soon, " Goutsaliouk said. "There was so much hope on not only this visit but the new administration trying to resolve. "

He says his family in Ukraine wanted peace in the region and is hoping a deal can still be reached.

Shortly after Friday's meeting, President Trump took to social media saying Zelenskyy could come back when he is ready for peace.

