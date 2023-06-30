U.S. Marshals looking for wanted man that could be in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been on the run for over three years.

U.S. Marshals

According to a wanted poster released this week, U.S. Marshals said 36-year-old Theodore "Teddy" Li is wanted for violating his federal felony probation out of Virginia. Authorities state he's previously been convicted of firearm and narcotic-related felonies and he is also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Marshals said he is known to be associated with Asian gangs, has a violent criminal history, and shouldn't be approached. They add he has ties to Henderson, Nevada and could be in the area.

Li is described as being 5'8" tall and weighing about 170 pounds. Investigators said most of his body is also covered in tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.