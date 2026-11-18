LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United States has lost its measles elimination status for the first time in more than 25 years, raising renewed concerns about the return of one of the world's most contagious diseases.

The Pan American Health Organization announced Tuesday that endemic measles transmission has been reestablished in the United States after the country experienced at least 12 months of continuous transmission. The U.S. had maintained measles elimination status since 2000.

The development comes during a significant resurgence of measles nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,412 confirmed measles cases had been reported in the United States in 2026 as of Nov. 12. The CDC says 96% of those cases were associated with outbreaks.

Here in Southern Nevada, there is another concern: vaccination rates among young children remain below the level health experts recommend to help prevent outbreaks.

In Clark County, about 89% of kindergartners were vaccinated against measles during the 2025-26 school year, according to the figures provided to Channel 13. Health experts recommend approximately 95% vaccination coverage to help prevent measles outbreaks.

WATCH | U.S. loses measles elimination status, Clark County vaccination rate remains low

U.S. loses measles elimination status, Clark County vaccination rate remains below recommended level

Channel 13's Tricia Kean spoke with Dr. Rosanne Sugay, a medical epidemiologist with the Southern Nevada Health District, about the potential consequences for children who contract measles.

“Measles can land kids in hospitals,” Sugay said. “We've already had reports of deaths this year because of measles. Measles can cause pneumonia, it can cause brain swelling or encephalitis."

Sugay emphasized that the risk extends beyond the person who initially contracts the virus because measles is highly contagious.

She said an infected person can potentially expose others who cannot receive the vaccine, including children who are too young to be vaccinated and some people who are immunocompromised.

Nationally, measles cases in 2026 have already more than doubled the 2,289 confirmed cases reported during all of 2025.

What is happening in Southern Nevada?

Despite the national increase, there is some reassuring news locally.

Sugay told Channel 13 that Southern Nevada's last reported measles case was in late 2025 and that the health district did not identify additional cases following that case.

However, health officials say the lack of additional cases is no reason for families to become complacent.

Southern Nevada District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen Lockett called the country's loss of measles elimination status a“concerning public health setback.”

Health officials continue to stress vaccination as a key tool for preventing measles transmission, particularly because of how easily the virus can spread and the potential for serious complications in children.

The CDC says the 2026 measles surge has included 43 newly reported outbreaks, with the overwhelming majority of confirmed cases connected to outbreaks.