U.S. Forest Service considering raising some picnic, campground fees in Spring Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The price of camping and going on picnics in some parts of the Spring Mountains and Mount Charleston could be getting more expensive.

On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service announced proposed fee hikes throughout the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which includes the Springs Mountains. You can see those locations below.

U.S. Forest Service

Hilltop Campground : The campground is a 35-unit site. The proposed changes would include a tent-only site going from $19 to $25, a single site going from $23 to $25, a double site going from $45 to $50, and a triple site from $67 to $75.

: The campground is a 35-unit site. The proposed changes would include a tent-only site going from $19 to $25, a single site going from $23 to $25, a double site going from $45 to $50, and a triple site from $67 to $75. Mahogany Grove Group Campground : The campground has six group sites, which can accommodate between 25 and 48 people. For 25 people, the rate would go from $67 to $80 and for 48 people, it would go from $130 to $150.

: The campground has six group sites, which can accommodate between 25 and 48 people. For 25 people, the rate would go from $67 to $80 and for 48 people, it would go from $130 to $150. Foxtail Group Picnic Area : The seven-unit complex can accommodate up to 48 or 64 people. The fee for 48 people would go from $100 to $125 and the rate for 64 people would go from $175 to $200.

: The seven-unit complex can accommodate up to 48 or 64 people. The fee for 48 people would go from $100 to $125 and the rate for 64 people would go from $175 to $200. Old Mill Picnic Area : There are 80 units in the picnic area. A single site would go from $12 during the weekday and $18 for the weekend up to $20. For a double site, the weekday price of $24 and the weekend price of $36 would go up to $40.

: There are 80 units in the picnic area. A single site would go from $12 during the weekday and $18 for the weekend up to $20. For a double site, the weekday price of $24 and the weekend price of $36 would go up to $40. McWilliams Campground : There are 75 units in this campground. The proposed fee for a single site would go up from $25 to $35 and a double site would go up from $50 to $60.

: There are 75 units in this campground. The proposed fee for a single site would go up from $25 to $35 and a double site would go up from $50 to $60. Cathedral Rock Picnic Area : There are 80 units at the site. The fee for a single site would go from $12 on weekdays and $18 on weekends to $20. A double site would go up from $24 on a weekdays and $36 on weekends to $40.

: There are 80 units at the site. The fee for a single site would go from $12 on weekdays and $18 on weekends to $20. A double site would go up from $24 on a weekdays and $36 on weekends to $40. Fletcher View Campground : There are 11 units at this site. A single site would increase from $33 to $50 and a double site would increase from $67 to $80.

: There are 11 units at this site. A single site would increase from $33 to $50 and a double site would increase from $67 to $80. Kyle Canyon Campground : There are 25 units at this site. The prices would change based on how the site is used. For example, right now, the price of a single site is $12 on a weekday and $19 on a weekend. The proposed increase would mean $20 is charged to use the picnic area and $35 if you want to camping. For a double site, it would go up from $24 for weekday use and $36 for weekend use up to $40 for using the picnic area and $60 for camping. Right now, the area isn't being used for a triple site. However, the Forest Service is proposed charging $60 to use the picnic area and $75 for camping.

: There are 25 units at this site. The prices would change based on how the site is used. For example, right now, the price of a single site is $12 on a weekday and $19 on a weekend. The proposed increase would mean $20 is charged to use the picnic area and $35 if you want to camping. For a double site, it would go up from $24 for weekday use and $36 for weekend use up to $40 for using the picnic area and $60 for camping. Right now, the area isn't being used for a triple site. However, the Forest Service is proposed charging $60 to use the picnic area and $75 for camping. Mt. Charleston Amphitheater: The site has the capacity to hold up to 250 people. Forest Service officials said there are no charges to house the venue right now. However, they are proposing charging $200 to use the facility from Monday through Friday and $250 on Saturdays and Sundays. However, there would be a minimum four-hour reservation.

Forest Service officials are asking for the public's input on these proposed fees and will accept comments through Oct. 16. Local officials said it's important to help figure out how these lands will be used in the future.

"We recognize how important these sites are to our local communities and those who travel great distances to use them," Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger said in a press release. "I really encourage the public to get involved in this process as public input is a critical part of the fee establishment process and a great opportunity to help shape the future of public lands."

Forest Service officials add that about 70% of the developed recreation sites they operate do not charge a fee. Under the 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, the Forest Service is allowed to retain at least 80% of recreation fees collected to use those funds locally to operate, maintain, and improve fee sites.

It's something that's needed as Mt. Charleston continues to recover following flash flooding caused by the Hurricane Hilary storm system. On Monday, officials with the Nevada Department of Transportation said about 200 feet of Kyle Canyon Road was severely damaged by the storm.

Both SR-158/Deer Creek Rd and SR-156/Lee Canyon Rd are also closed as NDOT crews assess damage. pic.twitter.com/TxJc2I9kzY — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) August 22, 2023

Since Friday, nearly 7 inches of rain fell on Mt. Charleston, with a little over 8 inches of rain measured at Lee Canyon.