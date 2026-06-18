Two wildfires consuming thousands of acres in Lincoln County during stretch of dry, hot weather

LINCOLN COUNTY (KTNV) — Firefighters are battling two wildfires just south of Caliente.

The Kane Springs fire is roughly 17 miles southwest of Caliente and is consuming roughly 1,000 acres.

The Grapevine Fire is roughly 10 miles southeast of Caliente in the Clover Mountain Wilderness area, consuming roughly 1,125 acres.

Both fires were caused by lightning and are 0% contained, according to officials.

The Grapevine Fire is exhibiting extreme fire behavior, officials noted.

This comes as much of Southern Nevada is set to go under a Red Flag Warning Friday morning, meaning a combination of strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures are coming together to create critical fire weather conditions.