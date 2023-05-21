Two suspects facing charges for shooting in Pahrump shooting

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office said two men will face charges following a shooting in Pahrump.

According to investigators, this happened on May 17 near 600 San Lorenzo Street in Pahrump. Deputies said when they arrived at a home in the area, they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The sheriff's office said he was taken to University Medical Center where as of Thursday, he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooting suspect was identified as a 16-year-old man who fled the scene. Police records state witnesses said a few people were fighting and they heard gunshots before they saw a dark colored Chevrolet Impala leaving the scene.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Bell Vista Road and Gay Street where they arrested the teenage suspect as well as the driver who has been identified as 20-year-old Desmen Sims.

Deputies said Sims told them he originally dropped the suspect off near Mesquite and Blagg Road in Pahrump and picked him up eight minutes later. When police asked Sims why, Sims reportedly told deputies he believed the teen was getting rid of the gun.

The sheriff's officer said the juvenile has been booked at the Nye County Detention Center for attempted murder and battery with substantial bodily harm. Sims has been booked on accessory charges.