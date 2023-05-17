Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nearby shooting puts Pahrump elementary, high school on soft lockdown Wednesday

The shooter is still at large, but no students are reportedly injured.
Pahrump shooting scene on May 17, 2023 (Courtesy of Nye County Sheriff's Office)
NCSO
Pahrump shooting scene on May 17, 2023 (Courtesy of Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Pahrump shooting scene on May 17, 2023 (Courtesy of Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 16:45:59-04

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — A shooter is at large in Pahrump Wednesday afternoon and two nearby schools have been placed under a lockdown as precaution.


JG Johnson Elementary and Pahrump Valley High School have been placed on a soft lockdown, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO).

NCSO says there is an active shooting scene at 610 E. San Lorenzo Street. Deputies are still looking for the suspect and are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation kicks off.

According to local law enforcement, the schools will remain on lockdown until the shooter's location has been determined.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH