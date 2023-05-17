Nearby shooting puts Pahrump elementary, high school on soft lockdown Wednesday

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — A shooter is at large in Pahrump Wednesday afternoon and two nearby schools have been placed under a lockdown as precaution.



JG Johnson Elementary and Pahrump Valley High School have been placed on a soft lockdown, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO).

NCSO says there is an active shooting scene at 610 E. San Lorenzo Street. Deputies are still looking for the suspect and are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation kicks off.

According to local law enforcement, the schools will remain on lockdown until the shooter's location has been determined.