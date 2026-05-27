Two seriously injured in head-on crash near Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two drivers suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash Tuesday evening near Sunset Park, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on East Sunset Road near South Pine Street.

Police say a GMC Terrain driven by a 39-year-old woman was traveling west on Sunset Road in the left lane and "for unknown reasons" the vehicle veered to the left and struck the center median.

After hitting the median, the vehicle traveled west in the eastbound lanes before crashing into a Honda Accord, driven by a 29-year-old woman, according to police.

LVMPD says the 39-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 29-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.