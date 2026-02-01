Two people helped in back-to-back search and rescue operations on Saturday

(KTNV) — It was a bustling day for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Search & Rescue crews on Saturday as they helped two people to safety in back-to-back missions.

Search and rescue teams were first called to Turtlehead Peak inside Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area after a person hiked two miles to get cell service and report an injured companion.

The call came in at 12:46 p.m., dispatching crews to the area to aid a stranded hiker with a broken ankle, according to information shared by LVMPD SAR on social media.

LVMPD SAR The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Search & Rescue team helps two people out of sticky situations on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

A helicopter was called in to assist while crews packaged the injured onto a litter and built a rope system to safely transport them to an area where they could be extracted for medical attention.

Search and Rescue officials say the injured hiker was taken to the Bureau of Land Management helipad and put in an ambulance.

Moments later, crews were tapped to respond to another 911 call of a person in distress.

This call came from a biker in the area of Cliff Shadows Parkway and I-215, in a desert recreation area west of Las Vegas.

The biker told search and rescue crews they were riding on a trail when they heard a faint yell for help, and immediately called 911.

Crews were able to locate a person who was "severely hypothermic and dehydrated with multiple abrasions," SAR officials stated.

The person told responders they fell and "had been out in this area for two days" and were "unable to move for the last approximate day and a half," according to officials.

Responders provided immediate medical care, and the person was extracted by helicopter. Officials say they were taken to a nearby landing zone, and an ambulance took them to an area hospital.