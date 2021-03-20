2 lawsuits filed against 'Real Water,' as SNHD, CDC and FDA investigate connection to liver issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two lawsuits have been filed this week alleging that the Nevada-based company Real Water caused serious liver issues, even forcing at least five children to be hospitalized, several to be put on the liver transplant list.

Real Water is made by the Nevada company Infinity Lifestyles and advertises itself as the "healthiest drinking water available today," claiming those who drink it would move their body "to an alkalized state by removing acid toxins."

A lawyer for several Las Vegas claimants said the water itself was toxic.

"So far we filed two lawsuits but we've been contacted by 40 people who have been hospitalized, one person that's had a liver transplant," said Attorney Will Kemp of Kemp Jones LLP.

"We'll probably file that case next week," he said. "Two people have died."

Kemp said there have been hundreds more who have contacted him attributing less severe symptoms like nausea and vomiting to "drinking Real Water."

"In most cases, they were drinking it for what appears to be a matter of weeks," he said.

The Southern Nevada Health District, along with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are now investigating Real Water as the possible cause of several cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in Nevada.

At least five children were hospitalized in Southern Nevada, all have recovered.

Several calls to Real Water went unanswered Friday. The company put out a statement on Thursday saying it was "saddened" to hear of a potential health issue with its product and would work with the FDA toward a swift resolution.

Attorney Kemp said he hopes these cases ultimately lead to a safer food system.

"Obviously we would like to see this fixed, not just for this water company but for any other water companies using similar techniques. And then of course we'd like to see the victims get fair and adequate compensation for their injuries," Kemp said.

The health district said its investigation is ongoing and if you believe you may have become sick from drinking Real Water, it has a survey posted online where you can report your experience.

Learn more on snhd.org.

