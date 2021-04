LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were killed in a wrong way crash on the 215 beltway near Far Hills Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police said a white Volkswagon sedan was traveling south in the northbound lanes and hit a silver Scion head on under the Far Hills overpass closing all northbound lanes.

The drivers of both cars were killed in the crash.

Police have not said whether they believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The names of both drivers have not been released.