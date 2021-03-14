Fatal head-on crash on U.S. 95 in Nye County

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a fatal head-on crash on U.S. 95 at mile marker 103.

According to the NCSO's Facebook page, the crash took place on the morning of March 14.

#TrafficAlert Wrong way crash involving a semi and passenger car. US 95 at 103NYE. Northbound and southbound traffic is alternating in one travel lane at this time. #WrongWay #BuckleUp #DriveSafe #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/97l84Y4Oq2 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 14, 2021

Road closures in the area lasted for several hours.

