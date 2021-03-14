Menu

Fatal head-on crash on U.S. 95 in Nye County

NCSO
mar 14 fatal north nevada nhp.jpg
Posted at 2:29 PM, Mar 14, 2021
NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a fatal head-on crash on U.S. 95 at mile marker 103.

According to the NCSO's Facebook page, the crash took place on the morning of March 14.

Road closures in the area lasted for several hours.

