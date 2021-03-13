Wrong-way crash closed Interstate 15 in Las Vegas early Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol has released more information about the fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Speedway Boulevard on March 13.

NHP says a white Toyota Camry was in the northbound lanes when it crossed over and hit a blue Toyota Camry head on.

The blue Camry then hit a truck before hitting the barrier in the median.

The right front passenger and the middle rear passenger in the blue Camry were transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

The other 3 occupants of the blue Camry were transported to UMC Trauma in serious condition.

The rear middle seat passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital. He has been identified as Samuel Tupola from Utah.

When asked about possible impairment Trooper Travis Smaka said, "Since the driver of the wrong-way crash is in critical condition we will have to rely on the toxicology report."